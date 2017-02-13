Man shot while sitting in car in Evanston

A 24-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car early Monday in north suburban Evanston.

About 1:10 a.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 2100 block of Darrow Avenue and didn’t find anyone, according to Evanston police.

Evanston Hospital then notified police that a gunshot victim had just arrived.

The victim, a 24-year-old Skokie man, told police he was sitting in a rental car when someone shot him in the wrist. His injury was not thought to be life-threatening.

Several bullet holes were found on both sides of the rental car, and six spent shell casings, both 9mm and .40 caliber, were found in the 2100 block of Darrow, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Evanston police at (847) 866-5000 and ask for the detective bureau, or text tips to 274637 and enter “EDPTIP” in the message along with the information.