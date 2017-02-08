Man shot while sitting on porch in Aurora

A man was shot Friday night in west suburban Aurora.

The 21-year-old was shot in the leg about 11:55 p.m. while he was sitting on his porch in the 400 block of Grand Avenue, according to Aurora police. The shots came from someone inside a tan-colored pickup truck.

The man suffered injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening and was taken to an Aurora hospital, police said.

Police said the crime does not appear to be random, adding that the gunfire caused an estimated $1,000 in damages to the home.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. You can also submit tips with the department’s My PD app.