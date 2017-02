Man shot while sleeping in Roseland

A man was wounded when a bullet came through a window of a home where he was sleeping early Tuesday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 43-year-old was sleeping at 4:55 a.m. in the front room of a home in the 300 block of West 109th Street when a bullet entered through a front window and struck him in the leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.