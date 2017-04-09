Man shot while trying to change tire on Eisenhower near Hillside

A man was shot late Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway near west suburban Hillside.

At 11:08 p.m., the man was changing the tire on the right shoulder of westbound I-290 at Mannheim Road when he felt a sharp pain and realized he’d been shot in the buttock, according to Illinois State Police.

The man’s female passenger drove him to Elmhurst Hospital, police said. A 2-year-old child was also inside the vehicle during the shooting.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

All westbound lanes were closed at 25th Avenue until 1:14 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.