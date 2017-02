Man shot while walking on Far South Side

A man was shot Tuesday morning in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 22-year-old was walking down the street in the 10600 block of South Avenue J at 8:58 a.m. when he heard two gunshots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the right leg above the knee and was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The victim was not able to provide a description of the shooter, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.