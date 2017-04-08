Man shot with pregnant girlfriend next to him in truck in Burbank

A Chicago man was shot while his pregnant girlfriend sat next to him in a pickup truck Thursday evening in southwest suburban Burbank.

The 30-year-old and his 23-year-old girlfriend, also from Chicago, were driving west on 79th Street near Mason Avenue in a 2004 Ford Ranger about 8 p.m. when people in a black Cadillac CTS started flashing gang signs at them, according to Burbank police.

A man in the other car pulled out a gun and fired about three shots at the Ford, police said. A bullet hit the man in his left leg and went through to his right leg.

The man and woman pulled over the pickup at 79th and Austin Avenue, where paramedics met them and took the man to a hospital, authorities said. He was expected to survive.

The woman wasn’t hurt in the shooting but was checked by paramedics at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (708) 924-7300.