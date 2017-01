Man shows up at hospital after West Garfield Park shooting

A man walked into a hospital after being shot in the leg Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 24-year-old was inside a vehicle about 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Pulaski when a person inside another vehicle opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The victim took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.