Man sought for sexually abusing girl, 12, in West Rogers Park

A 12-year-old girl reported she was sexually abused Monday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The incident happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Rockwell, according to a Chicago Police community alert.

The girl was approached from behind by a man on a black mountain bicycle who grabbed her buttocks and breast, police said. He rode off headed east through the north alley of Peterson Avenue near Rockwell Street when she threatened to scream.

The man was described as white, 20-25 years old, skinny, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1, and 150 and 175 pounds, police said. He had black hair, brown eyes, a light complexion and may have an earring in his right ear.

He was wearing a red and black sweater and a red, white and black cap, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 492-3810.