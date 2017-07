Man stabbed, critically wounded in Austin

A man was critically wounded in a stabbing Monday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 28-year-old was in a domestic-related altercation about 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Central when a 34-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed him before running away, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a stab wound to the chest, police said.