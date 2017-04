Man stabbed, critically wounded in Austin

A man was stabbed and critically wounded Thursday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 27-year-old man was arguing with someone he knew in the 5000 block of West Division about 12:30 p.m. when the person pulled out a weapon and stabbed him in the upper abdomen, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The suspect was not in custody as of Thursday afternoon.