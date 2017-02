Man stabbed, critically wounded in Gage Park

A man was stabbed Sunday afternoon in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 38-year-old suffered a stab wound to his lower abdomen about 3:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Mozart, Chicago Police said. The circumstances of the stabbing were not immediately available.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody as Area Central detectives conducted an investigation.