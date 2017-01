Man stabbed, critically wounded in South Chicago

A man was stabbed and critically wounded early Sunday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

At 4:04 a.m., the 26-year-old was in a gangway in the 3200 block of East 91st Street when he was approached by someone he knows, who pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen, according to Chicago Police.

The man later showed up at Trinity Hospital, and was transferred in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.