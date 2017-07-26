Man stabbed during apparent road rage incident in Forest Glen

A man was stabbed in an apparent road rage incident Wednesday afternoon in the North Side Forest Glen neighborhood.

Police said a 24-year-old man was driving north on Pulaski Road when he got into an argument with the driver of another vehicle in the 6300 block of North Pulaski.

A witness said the other driver got out of his car and approached the man’s vehicle, which had a baby inside.

The altercation turned physical, and the other driver then pulled a weapon and stabbed the man in his right arm, police said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigate.