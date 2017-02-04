Man stabbed during argument in West Rogers Park

A man was stabbed early Sunday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 45-year-old suffered two stab wounds to the back about 4:45 a.m. during an argument with another male in the 2500 block of West Jerome, according to Chicago Police. The suspect left the scene after the stabbing.

The man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Police said the incident appears to be domestic in nature. Area North detectives were investigating.