Man stabbed during home invasion, robbery in South Chicago

A man was stabbed during a home invasion early Tuesday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 55-year-old was at home about 5:25 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 80th Street when three males entered the house through an open door, according to Chicago Police. A struggle ensued, and the man was punched in the face and stabbed in the right thigh before the suspects ran away with the victim’s cash.

The man walked to the bus stop at 79th and Exchange, where a good Samaritan called 911, police said. He was taken by paramedics to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.