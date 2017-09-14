Man stabbed in chest, critically wounded in Lawndale

A man was stabbed in the chest and critically wounded during an argument Thursday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 34-year-old was arguing with someone about 5:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Roosevelt Road when the other person got out of a light-colored car and stabbed him, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Just more than an hour earlier, a man was shot about nine blocks away in the Homan Square neighborhood.