Man stabbed in chest during fight on CTA bus in Roseland

Authorities investigate after a stabbing on a CTA bus early Saturday on the Far South Side. | Network Video Productions

A man was stabbed and critically wounded during a fight aboard a CTA bus early Friday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 3:30 a.m., the 29-year-old got on the bus with his attacker in the 10200 block of South Michigan, according to Chicago Police.

They got into an argument that escalated into a fight that ended when the other male pulled a knife and stabbed the 29-year-old several times in the chest, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The stabber exited the bus at 103rd and Michigan, then got into a red SUV and took off. No one was in custody for the attack.