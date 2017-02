Man stabbed in chest in Grand Crossing

A man was stabbed on Saturday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old suffered a stab wound to his right chest about 1:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 69th Place, Chicago Police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Details about the circumstances of the stabbing were not immediately available.