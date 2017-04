Man stabbed in East Garfield Park in ‘guarded’ condition

A man was stabbed several times late Tuesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The attack happened at 11:55 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Congress Parkway, according to Chicago Police.

The 34-year-old victim was stabbed three times in the left side of the chest and once in the left hand, police said. He is in “guarded” condition at Stroger Hospital.

Police said the man was not cooperating with investigators.