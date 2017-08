Man stabbed in face during attempted robbery in West Garfield Park

A man was stabbed during an attempted robbery early Sunday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 4:55 a.m., the 34-year-old man was stabbed in the back, right eye and nose in the 200 block of South Kostner, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.