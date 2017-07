Man stabbed in Little Village

A man was stabbed in a vehicle Sunday evening in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 34-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 10:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Albany when someone walked up to him and cut him in the neck and arm, according to Chicago Police.

His condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

The suspect ran away from the scene, authorities said.