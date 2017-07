Man stabbed in the face, seriously wounded in Back of the Yards

A man was stabbed and seriously wounded Sunday night in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 24-year-old tried to stop a fight between several females and was stabbed in the face about 10:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 54th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.