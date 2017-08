Man stabbed multiple times in McKinley Park

A man was stabbed multiple times early Wednesday in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The stabbing happened about 4:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of South Archer, according to Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Michael Del Greco.

The man, thought to be in his 30s, suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, Del Greco said.

Chicago Police did not immediately provide information on the incident.