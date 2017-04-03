Man stabbed on Blue Line train in Jefferson Park

A man was stabbed Saturday morning during a fight on a CTA Blue Line train in the Northwest Side Jefferson Park neighborhood.

The 34-year-old man was riding an inbound Blue Line train at 7:56 a.m. in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee when he got into an argument with another male passenger, according to Chicago Police. They started to fight, and during the fight the other passenger stabbed the man in the right ankle.

The suspect then got off the train at the Jefferson Park station and ran away, police said. The victim was taken to Community First Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Inbound Blue Line trains were temporarily halted at Jefferson Park after the incident, but normal service resumed less than an hour later, according to the CTA.