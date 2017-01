Man stabbed, seriously wounded in South Shore

A man was stabbed and seriously wounded late Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 10:10 p.m., the 26-year-old was involved in a fight with someone in the 6800 block of South Ridgeland when the suspect stabbed him in the abdomen, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

Police said no one was in custody Thursday morning as Area Central detectives investigated.