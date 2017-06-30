Man stabs girlfriend during fight in Carpentersville

Police are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend Friday morning during a domestic fight in northwest suburban Carpentersville.

Officers were called at 6:52 a.m. for reports of a stabbing in the 100 block of Pecos Circle in Carpentersville, according to Carpentersville police.

The woman’s boyfriend had stabbed her multiple times during a “domestic related incident,” police said.

She was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Investigators were looking for the man, who had left the scene before officers arrived, police said.