Man stopped for jaywalking in Aurora arrested on gun charges

A man stopped for jaywalking last week in west suburban Aurora was arrested when police allegedly found a stolen gun in his backpack.

Officers were conducting surveillance about 6:30 p.m. April 25 in the 2200 block of Bannister Lane after recent reports of drug sales near Edinburgh Park, Cumberland and Edinburgh Court, according to a statement from Aurora police. They stopped 18-year-old Dennis J. Patterson when they saw him crossing the street in an area other than a crosswalk.

When the officers stopped him, Patterson “appeared as though he was going to run,” police said. One of the officers grabbed him to keep him from running off and in the process felt the butt of a gun through the backpack he was wearing.

Upon further investigation, the officers found a 9 mm handgun which they later learned was stolen, police said. Patterson was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing police. He was also cited for crossing the street in an area other than a crosswalk.

Patterson, who lives in Aurora, was being held in lieu of $15,000 bail at the DuPage County Correctional Center, police said.