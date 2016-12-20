Man stopped for traffic violation drives off, strikes 3 vehicles

A man who was stopped for traffic violations Tuesday afternoon in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side pulled away while being interviewed by officers, and drove into three other vehicles.

It happened just before 1 p.m. when officers stopped the man in the 300 block of East 79th Street for traffic violations, Chicago Police said. While officers were interviewing the driver, he took off north on Calumet.

His vehicle sideswiped two vehicles before striking an SUV, pushing the SUV into a building in the 7100 block of South Calumet, police said.

Officers located the crash and the driver of the SUV, a man in his 50s, was transported to Stroger Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The offender had gotten out of his vehicle and run away.