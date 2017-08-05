Man struck and killed by vehicle near Batavia

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle early Monday near west suburban Batavia.

Jeremy Kostrzewa, 26, was outside his home in the 2S800 block of Meadowview Road in unincorporated Batavia Township about 2:45 a.m. with a woman who was visiting, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

At some point the woman struck Kostrzewa with her vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old North Aurora woman was taken to a hospital.

No charges have been filed, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash remains under investigation.