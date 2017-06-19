Man struck by car, critically injured on SW Side

A pedestrian was struck by a car and critically injured Sunday evening on the Southwest Side.

About 9:50 p.m., a 2014 Toyota Prius traveling south in the 4500 block of South Cicero struck a man who was crossing eastbound against traffic, according to Chicago Police.

The 56-year-old man driving the Prius stopped to offer aid and call for help, police said.

The victim, who is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.