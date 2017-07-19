Man struck by Green Line train in the Loop

A man was seriously injured when he fell in front of a Green Line train and was struck Wednesday morning in the Loop.

He fell in front of the train as it was passing at the State/Lake station at 200 N. State St. about 10 a.m., according to the CTA, and police and fire officials.

The man, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was taken in serious-to-critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, officials said. Police said he suffered a head injury.

There was no significant impact on train service, CTA spokeswoman Irene Ferradaz said.