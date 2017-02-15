Man sues after being shot, paralyzed by Amtrak police officer

A Minnesota man has filed a federal lawsuit against Amtrak after a police officer for the rail agency opened fire on him last week outside Union Station, leaving him paralyzed, his family said.

Chad Robertson, 25, has a bullet lodged in his spine from the 8:45 p.m. shooting on Feb. 8 near Jackson and Canal, according to the suit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

Chicago Police, who are investigating the shooting, have said he was unarmed. No charges have been filed. The two officers involved have been reassigned to desk duty per Amtrak policy, a spokesman said.

During an hourlong layover on a Megabus trip from Memphis to Robertson’s hometown of Minneapolis, the officers were “aggressive” when they walked up to him and two other riders inside Union Station, before following them as they walked outside to a restaurant, the suit says.

The officers stopped them again and started searching them, the suit says. Robertson “feared for his life” and started running.

One officer who has not been identified “calmly dropped to one knee, removed his gloves, unsecured his weapon” and fired a shot from about 30 feet away that missed, the suit says. His second shot hit Robertson in the back. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The officer gave no commands but “calmly stated, ‘It’s a gun out. It’s a gun out,'” according to Robertson.

Chicago Police said he was carrying cash and drugs. His attorney said he had “an insignificant” amount of marijuana, and that the father of two has no criminal record.

Doctors weren’t able to remove the bullet from Robertson’s spine, leaving him quadriplegic, the suit says.

“When he found out about his condition from the doctors, he was heartbroken,” his sister, Nina Robertson, said at a press conference last week. “He just said ‘the police ruined my life.’”

An Amtrak spokesman said the agency would review the suit but declined to comment Wednesday night. Chicago Police had no updates on the investigation.

Robertson’s family said his two companions who witnessed the shooting were set to appear before a grand jury last week. Representatives for the Cook County state’s attorney’s office declined to comment.

The nine-count civil rights suit claims the officers used excessive force and searched Robertson illegally. He is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.