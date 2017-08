Man suffers graze wound in Englewood shooting

A man suffered a graze wound in a shooting Monday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 12:50 p.m., the 21-year-old man was standing in the 7300 block of South Sangamon when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a graze wound to the leg and was taken to a hospital, police said. Additional details weren’t immediately available.