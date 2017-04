Man suffers graze wound in West Englewood shooting

An 18-year-old man suffered a graze wound Monday afternoon in a West Englewood neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

At 3:48 p.m., the man was walking in the 6600 block of South Justine Street when two males approached him from behind and demanded money, according to Chicago Police. When the victim ran away, someone fired shots and struck him in the left index finger.

The 18-year-old drove himself to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, where he was treated and released, police said.