Man suspected in 5 bank robberies strikes again in Alsip

Surveillance photo of the suspect who robbed a TCF Bank branch in Alsip on Feb. 16. | FBI

A man suspected in five suburban bank robberies since December struck again Thursday evening in south suburban Alsip.

About 6:45 p.m., the man robbed the TCF Bank branch at 12001 S. Pulaski Rd., according to the FBI.

He was described as a black man, thought to be in his late 20s to early 30s, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9 with a medium build, the FBI said. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, red scarf, dark gray winter coat and dark-colored pants.

Investigators believe the same man also robbed five suburban TCF Bank branches, including the same Stickney branch twice, since December. Those incidents include:

About 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at 2128 S. Mannheim St. in Westchester;

Shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at 7122 W. 40th St. in Stickney;

About 1:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at 10203 W. Grand Ave. in Franklin Park;

About 9:20 a.m. Jan. 5 at 8801 S. Ridgeland Ave. in Oak Lawn; and

About 5:30 p.m Dec. 14, 2016 at 7122 W. 40th St. in Stickney.

The man did not show a weapon in any of the incidents, the FBI said.

Anyone with information on any of the robberies is asked to call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.