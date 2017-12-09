Man, teen, wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting

A 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were wounded Tuesday afternoon in a Chicago Lawn neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side.

The man and boy were fighting someone at 2:05 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street when one the offender took out a handgun, fired shots and then ran away, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the chest and the man was shot in the right arm, police said. Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital where the boy is in critical condition and the man’s condition has stabilized.