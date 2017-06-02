Man, teen wounded in West Pullman shooting

A man and teenager were wounded Monday evening in a West Pullman neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side.

About 6 p.m., a group of people got out of two cars and opened fire in the 12100 block of South Wentworth, hitting a 20-year-old man in the chest and face, and a 16-year-old boy in the arm and leg, according to Chicago Police.

They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the man was in serious condition. They boy had stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.