Man, teenage boy shot in Brighton Park

A man and a teenage boy were seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were sitting in a parked car about 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 38th Street when one or more shooters walked up and fired multiple shots into the car, according to Chicago Police. The suspects then ran away.

The teen was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, while the man was shot in the chest and left arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. They were both listed in serious condition.

A police source said the shooting appeared to be gang related.