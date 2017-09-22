Teenage boy among 3 shot in Englewood

A 16-year-old boy was among three people wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

He was riding a bike at 7:37 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Green when he got in an argument with someone who took out a gun and shot him, according to Chicago Police.

A 23-year-old man and another male, whose age was unknown, came to help the boy when the shooter fired additional shots from a half-block away, police said.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the upper, right thigh and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, police said. The 23-year-old man was shot in the right knee and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Both their conditions had stabilized.

The third male suffered a graze wound to the back, police said. It wasn’t immediately known if he was taken to a hospital for treatment.