Man, teenage boy shot in South Deering

A man and a 16-year-old boy were shot Monday night in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

They were walking on the sidewalk at 10:24 p.m. in the 10100 block of South Hoxie when someone walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The 20-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the left hand and was taken to Trinity Hospital. Both of their conditions were stabilized.