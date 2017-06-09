Man, teenager charged with violent robbery of boy, 15, in Evanston

A man and a teenager each face a felony charge for the robbery of a 15-year-old boy Sunday in north suburban Evanston.

Tristan Nichols-Sanders, 18, was charged with one count of felony robbery and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Evanston police.

His alleged teenage accomplice, a 16-year-old boy, also faces a felony robbery charge, police said. His identity was not released because he is a minor.

On Sunday, the pair are suspected to have robbed a 15-year-old of his iPhone and $25 cash, authorities said.

They rode up to him on bicycles about 8:30 p.m in the 800 block of Dobson Street and asked him what grade his was in and if he was at a park earlier, according to police.

He kept walking and turned north on Ridge Avenue when the two ran up to him, tackled him to ground from behind and began to kick and punch him in the head and body, police said. While he was on the ground, the two robbers took his cell phone and cash from his pocket and ran away.

Officers used the phone’s locator app to trace it to an address in the 800 block of Dobson, where Nichols-Sanders lived, police said. They found Nichols-Sanders, who matched the suspect description, and he turned over the stolen iPhone.

Police also found the 16-year-old, an Evanston resident. He and Nichols-Sanders refused medical treatment.