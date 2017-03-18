Man tried to lure 13-year-old girl into vehicle in Chicago Lawn

Police are looking for a man who tried to lure a 13-year-old girl on Saturday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the South Side.

About 12:30 p.m., the girl was walking on the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Talman Avenue when the man pulled up in a Ford Escort, asked her where she was going, and motioned for her to come to the vehicle, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The girl then told her mother what happened, police said. The man drove off, but returned a short time later and asked the mother where her daughter was.

The man was described as a 30- to 35-year-old black man with short, black hair and a dark complexion, police said. He wore a maroon-colored baseball cap. His vehicle was described as a 1999, two-door, dark green Ford Escort with the license plate number ZV62672.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.