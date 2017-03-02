Man tried to lure 2 girls into his van, offered candy: Police

A man tried to lure two girls into his van by offering them candy on Monday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The girls — ages 7 and 10 — were returning home together about 7 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Fullerton Avenue when they saw a van that looked identical to one they saw near their home earlier in the day, Chicago Police said in a community alert.

The driver of the van, described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old with slicked back, black hair and a black beard, asked the girls to come to him in a deep voice, police said. He also offered them candy.

The girls ran home and said they had seen the man before, but it was the first time he spoke to them, police said.

The van was described as a white panel van, possibly a Ford, with windows only in the front and a dent on the driver’s side, police said. There were no noticeable logos or stickers. The driver was wearing an orange, blue and white Chicago Bears jacket.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.