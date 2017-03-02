Man tried to sexually assault woman in Galewood: Police

A man tried to sexually assault a woman last month in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

She was walking on Saturday in the 1600 block of North Melvina when the man approached her from behind, grabbed her and threw her to the ground, Chicago Police said in a community alert. He tried to sexually assault her before he ran off in another direction.

Police did not say what time the attempted assault occurred.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.