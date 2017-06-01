Man tries to abduct 16-year-old girl in Evanston

Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a 16-year-old girl Thursday night in north suburban Evanston.

The girl was walking home in the 1500 block of Howard Street about 9:45 p.m. when the man approached her, then tried to cover her face with a white rag or towel, according to Evanston police. The girl was able to run away.

The suspect was described as a short, white man in his 50s, weighing about 130 pounds, police said. He was wearing a brown hat and vest.

He was last seen heading north through a parking lot in the 1300 block of Howard, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Evanston Police Department Juvenile Division at (847) 866-5050, or text a tip to 274637 and entering EPDTIP in the message.