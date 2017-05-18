Man tries to carjack BMW on Near West Side

A man tried to carjack a BMW but failed Thursday morning on the Near West Side may have had shots fired at him by his prospective victim.

A 34-year-old man was getting out of his BMW in the 2600 block of West Jackson about 10:30 a.m. when he was approached by a male suspect armed with a weapon, according to Chicago Police.

The suspect demanded the vehicle, but the victim refused, and the would-be carjacker ran away, police said.

Police would not confirm reports that the victim fired shots at the suspect.