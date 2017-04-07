Man tries to lure 9-year-old girl with candy at Maywood playground

Police are looking for a man who tried to lure a 9-year-old girl with a bag of candy on Sunday in west suburban Maywood.

At 1:43 p.m., the driver of a black car pulled up next to a playground at 15th and Washington in Maywood, according to Maywood police.

He pulled out a bag of candy, pointed at a girl and then pointed back at the candy, police said. She started walking away from the car, and he backed down the street and drove away.

He was described as a black man about 40 to 50 years old with a medium complexion, no facial hair and short hair with gray around his temples, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (708) 450-4471.