Man tries to lure girl from school grounds in Gage Park

A man tried to lure an 11-year-old girl from the grounds of Sawyer Elementary School before someone intervened on Friday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man — described as Hispanic, thin and in his 30s, with black hair and a clean shaven face — approached the girl about 11:20 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Sawyer, according to Chicago Police. He was wearing a green skull cap, black short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

He tried to lure her off the school grounds before a guardian or parent questioned him and he walked away, police said. He got into a blue, 2007 Nissan Versa hatchback with Alabama license plates and drove north on Sawyer to 51st Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.