Man tries to rob MB Financial Bank branch in the Loop

A man tried to rob a bank Monday afternoon in the Loop.

The attempted robbery happened at the MB Financial Bank branch at 1 E. Wacker Dr. at 2:20 p.m., FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.

The suspect was described as a black man in his 30s or 40s, about 6-foot-2 with a mustache and wearing a baseball cap, Croon said.

FBI agents were on their way to the scene.