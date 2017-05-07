Man walks into hospital 3 hours after being shot in Humboldt Park

A man struck by gunfire early Wednesday in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood didn’t know he’d been shot until he walked into a hospital three hours later.

The 26-year-old was outside about 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Spaulding when he felt pain in the right arm and assumed he’d been struck by a firework, according to Chicago Police.

About three hours later, he felt more pain and took himself to Saint Elizabeth Hospital, where he discovered that he’d actually been shot, police said. His condition was not immediately available.